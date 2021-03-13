West Kentucky Community and Technical College was named one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by Academic Influence and reported by Forbes magazine on March 7, school officials shared this week.
“I am profoundly thrilled and excited for the WKCTC family and the hard work of our faculty and staff to receive yet another prestigious top 10 national ranking!” Anton Reece, WKCTC president, said. “It is particularly rewarding as we continue to navigate COVID19’s impact on enrollment and delivery of instruction. These national rankings continue to raise the profile of our college and the stellar reputation for academic and student success excellence, which parents, students, and community stakeholders view as a powerful factor for choosing WKCTC as a guaranteed return on investment.”
Forbes’ senior contributing writer Michael T. Nietzel wrote that Academic Influence’s college rankings system uses intelligence technology to search massive databases and to measure the impact of work by individuals who’ve been affiliated with colleges and universities throughout the world.
According to WKCTC, on March 4, a team of academics and data scientists released its first-ever ranking of the best 50 American community colleges — those two-year colleges that award associate degrees along with a variety of shorter-term certificates. The rankings were derived from an initial list of 839 community colleges in the U.S. that met the following three conditions: They were fully accredited. They enrolled at least 1,000 students. They primarily provided two-year associate degree programs (along with certificate credentials in most cases).
According to the Forbes article, Academic Influence’s ranking approach is based on what the general public believes determines a college’s quality. To measure that quality, a trademarked measure termed “Concentrated Influence” is computed. Using machine-learning technology developed with funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Academic Influence searches open-source data in two massive sources — Wikipedia and CrossRef — for papers, chapters, books, and citations to individuals worldwide.
WKCTC was the only college in Kentucky on the top 10 and the only one on the top 50 list. The top 10 community colleges in the nation according to Academic Influence’s list of the top 50 are: Anne Arundel Community College (Maryland), Roxbury Community College (Massachusetts), Eastern Maine Community College, Springfield Technical Community College (Massachusetts), College of Marin (California), Los Angeles City College, Lamar Institute of Technology (Texas), Kennedy-King College (Illinois), West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Lamar State College-Port Arthur (Texas).
“That WKCTC continues to be recognized nationally for its work is not only representative of the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” Reece said, “but also of our community which always has and continues to support our college.”
The ranking listed in Forbes differs from the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in which WKCTC was also named one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. The Aspen Prize of $1 million will be awarded in May 2021.
