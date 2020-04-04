West Kentucky Community and Technical College, partnering with the University of Kentucky College of Engineering of Paducah, is using 3D printing technology to create a headpiece component for medical face shields in the fight against COVID-19.
Each of the 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System with the ability to use 3D printers is stepping up to make the face shield component for medical facilities throughout the state.
“We’re fortunate to have several faculty members and students with significant experience in additive manufacturing with 3D printers who have been not just willing but excited to have this chance to have an impact on health care in this community,” said David Silverstein, director of UK Paducah Engineering Extended Campus.
UK is using printers from its first-year engineering courses and from one of its research groups focusing on automotive nanocomposite materials. The open-source design has been refined to print more quickly and to use less of the plastic material for the headpieces.
WKCTC is using 3D printers from its applied technologies program and printers loaned from area schools to make the headpiece component.
