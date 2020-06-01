On-campus operations for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System — including West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah — have been approved to begin today.
While college personnel will be returning on a limited basis at WKCTC, most faculty and staff will continue to work remotely. Few students will be on campus as the majority of summer classes are available online. Individuals should contact the campus to find out what services are available before coming to campus.
All Summer Session 1 classes are online and registration for Summer 2 and fall classes is currently underway.
“We want to bring our faculty, staff, students, and the public back to campus in the safest way possible while following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines. That means we need to come back in phases,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “We look forward to the time when all of our college community is together again, but we want to make sure we do so in the safest and healthiest manner possible.”
Safety guidelines for all people on campus include temperature self-checks and other health evaluations, social distancing inside and outside of all facilities, required face-covering/mask and other specific recommendations by the CDC.
WKCTC, along with the other 15 Kentucky community colleges and the System Office, has developed an on-campus operations plan and designated a Healthy at Work Officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty and staff. All employees are required to take online training on health and safety protocols before they are allowed to return to work.
For questions regarding WKCTC operations during this period, call 270-534-3435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.