New student orientations that were scheduled on West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Alben Barkley Drive campus for Wednesday have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

New WKCTC students need to complete the new student orientation online on the college’s website at westkentucky.kctcs.edu. Search for online orientation or click the Admissions tab in the blue bar at the top of the website to locate the orientation link.

For more information about new student online orientation, contact the WKCTC admissions office at 270-534-3302.

