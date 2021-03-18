Chanelle Benz, award-winning author of “The Gone Dead,” will still hold her presentations as the culmination of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s 2020-21 One Book Read, the school reported.
She will share about her book, the art of writing and answer questions from viewers on the WKCTC Facebook page and YouTube channel later this month.
“The pandemic has changed the way we have been able to offer our One Book Read events over the past year. We hosted a successful art contest for WKCTC students and community members as well as an oral history panel discussion, both in virtual formats,” said Tyra Frick, One Book Read committee chairwoman. “Chanelle Benz’s virtual visits will be a great finale to our annual One Book Read initiative.”
Benz’s public presentation will be live on WKCTC Facebook page and YouTube channel at 6 p.m. March 30. The presentation for WKCTC students will be via Microsoft Teams at 11 a.m. March 31.
Frick said authors have signed books during the One Book Read events in the past, and the committee has a way for virtual viewers to have an autograph by Benz this year.
“The first 100 people who submit a request through an online form will receive a bookplate, which is an autographed sticker to go in their copy of ‘The Gone Dead,’ ” Frick added. “We want to give readers an opportunity to ask the author questions, so the form to request a bookplate also has the option to submit questions.”
Those interested in receiving a bookplate or sending questions for Benz are asked to submit to http://bit.ly/30ruuAK by March 25.
Benz’s debut award-winning novel delves into race, justice and memory, revealing old buried wounds of a family, a community and country. Main character Billie James is a young woman who learns her past is not what it seems, and she feels compelled to uncover what really happened.
The One Book Read project is a community-wide effort to promote literacy and discussion of culturally relevant issues. The project encourages the community, area school districts, and colleges to read the same book and discuss it in a variety of settings. In recent years, the One Book Read has shifted focus to spotlight upcoming regional authors, such as Benz.
For more information, visit onebookread.com.
