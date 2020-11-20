Over the next six months, West Kentucky Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions will offer a variety of dates for a 10-hour OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) course. The course is being offered to organizations classified as general industry according to federal OSHA guidelines and will cover material on a variety of mandatory, elective and optional topics on safety and health.
Per OSHA requirements, two meeting sessions must take place with a total of 10 contact hours. Sessions will be held in the college’s Emerging Technology Center on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 4 and 11; Jan. 22 and 29, 2021; Feb. 19 and 26; March 19 and 26; April 23 and 30; and May 21 and 28.
Mandatory topics include: Introduction to OSHA; Walking and Working Surfaces; Exit Routes, Emergency Action Plans, Fire Prevention Plans, and Fire Protection; Electrical; Personal Protective Equipment; Hazard Communication.
Elective topics include: Machine Guarding; Bloodborne Pathogens.
Optional topics include: Lockout/Tagout; Influenza Pandemic.
The cost of the course is $225 and includes OSHA card and printed materials.
Register early to reserve the desired date. A minimum number must register for a class to take place. To register call 270-534-3821 or email tina.clark@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.