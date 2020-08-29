Opportunities to begin college classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College go beyond the usual fall registration schedule to offer flexible class start dates.
Classes this fall will be offered beginning Monday, as well as Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. The flexible classes are offered both online and on campus. Online classes are available for in-state tuition and cost half that of four-year university transfer courses.
"We have several courses available that will help jumpstart a student's path to earning a credential at WKCTC," said Emily Peck, WKCTC vice president of student services. "The classes that begin next week and in September/October help individuals with busy schedules still start classes this fall."
Available classes include, but are not limited to, business, computers, public speaking and communication, criminal justice, education, American government, psychology and religion.
Anyone interested in registering for classes that begin Monday, Sept. 14 or Oct. 12 can visit the WKCTC Advising Center located in the Anderson Technical Building. The center is open 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Appointments are highly encouraged.
To schedule an in-person or online appointment, contact the WKCTC Advising Center at 270-534-3349, wkctcadvising@kctcs.edu. Appointments also can be scheduled online at https://go.oncehub.com/wkctcadvisingcenter.
Individuals also can earn a college credential and a GED at the same time through a program called GED Plus. Contact Tammy Maines, Skills U Director at tammy.maines@kctcs.edu, 270-534-3156 for more information.
Scholarship opportunities at WKCTC include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship (KWRS), which pays for tuition, in five high-wage, high-demand fields: health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, and construction and trades.
Anyone interested in these fields or registering for upcoming fall classes, call 270-534-3435.
