Being an educator was already a challenging career before COVID-19 was added to the mix. Recognizing pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members who have gone beyond their daily responsibilities is even more important as school employees continue to face challenges due to the pandemic.
For the fourth year, West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host a regional awards and scholarship program to recognize those pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members who work tirelessly on behalf of students in WKCTC’s 10-county region.
Nominations of outstanding teachers, superintendents, principals, professional and support staff are being accepted now for WKCTC’s 2021 Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program. Nominations can be made by faculty, staff, students and parents. Nominations will not be accepted from nominees’ family members, individuals outside WKCTC’s service area, or family members of WKCTC employees.
Nominations can be made in the following categories:
• Distinguished Faculty Award — Preschool/Kindergarten to fifth grade faculty.
• Distinguished Faculty Award — 6th grade to 12th grade faculty.
• Distinguished Administrator — individuals who hold the title of director, assistant director, assistant principal, principal, etc.
• Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award, which is named in honor of Cornelia Reece, who was involved in K-12 education in Paducah for 13 years with the Family Resource Center and 13 years in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Project Graduation. Reece is the wife of Dr. Anton Reece.
The deadline to submit a nomination is noon Nov. 30. WKCTC President Anton Reece said the Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program vision was even more important this year. “There’s no doubt that this has been a trying year for educators across this nation,” Reece said. “More than ever before, our local educators, administrators, and support staff need additional recognition and support for the significant impact they have daily.”
A special committee of individuals, from inside and outside the education profession, who are familiar with criteria for evaluation of services in primary and secondary education, will make the recommended selections.
A program announcing the winners and the top finalists will be held on March 11, 2021.
In conjunction with the awards program, a scholarship for WKCTC students interested in K-12 teaching or educational support majors has been established to encourage and assist the region’s future educators.
To submit a nomination, visit https://westkentucky.form stack.com/forms/nominations.
