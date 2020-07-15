Paducah’s Amelia Martens, associate literary editor and reviews editor, Exit 7 and First-Year Experience instructor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will join this month’s edition of Spalding University’s summer series “Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision.” The series will be showcased via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Martens and other award-winning poets and authors from around Kentucky will read from their works during the free and open virtual Zoom event. Readers include Lilly Cary, Dorian Hairston, Silas House, Jason Kyle Howard and Gabe Tomlin.
The reading is a partnership of SU’s School of Creative and Professional Writing in Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel to support the writing and arts community. 21c Museum is a multi-venue museum located in nine cities, including Louisville and Lexington. It’s one of the largest contemporary art museums in the U.S., and North America’s only collecting museum dedicated solely to art of the 21st century.
Martens is the author of “The Spoons in the Grass Are There to Dig a Moat” and four chapbooks. In 2019, she received an Al Smith Individual Artist Fellowship from the Kentucky Arts Council.
“It’s a privilege to not only be able to share my work during this event, but to also hear the writings of such amazing artists,” she said.
