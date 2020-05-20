West Kentucky Community and Technical College will recognize its 2019-20 honor students during a virtual tribute today.
More than 90 WKCTC students will be recognized in a variety of subject areas for outstanding achievement. The tribute will be aired at noon on the college’s Facebook channel, facebook.com/West.Kentucky.
WKCTC faculty and staff will announce the names of each of the recipients in more than 25 categories.
The college produced the tribute video to help recognize the accomplishments of this year’s honor students, noting that an in-person celebration could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Each and every one of our honor students should be very proud of their accomplishments, especially in the face of this unusual year,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “We are certainly proud of them and want to celebrate their success.”
