Classes begin at West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Aug. 17, and to better assist prospective students with registration for fall classes, the college’s student services offices will stay open later this week.
WKCTC staff will be available to help with each step in the enrollment process. Financial aid, admissions, records, advising and business offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday through Friday. Offices are located in the Anderson Technical Building. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
“We are open later so we can be available for students who need to register after regular business hours,” said Emily Peck, WKCTC vice president of student services. “We have multiple classes that start later this fall to accommodate the many needs of our students, so prospective and continuing students still have plenty time to enroll, register and prepare for classes.”
Peck said the college is ready for the fall semester and is taking intentional steps to make sure the campus is a safe and healthy environment including required face coverings, social distancing, increased deep cleanings and the availability of hand sanitizers in all buildings, as well as the use of plexiglass.
The Healthy at WKCTC plan can be found on the college website at https://west kentucky.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-wkctc/.
Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Scholarship opportunities include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship, a program that covers tuition for students who meet the requirements in five high wage high demand careers — health care, advanced manufacturing, construction/trades, IT/business, and logistics. Students can earn certificates in these fields in four months or less.
To schedule an in-person or online appointment to register, students can contact the WKCTC Advising Center at 270-534-3216, wkctcadvising@kctcs.edu, and can also schedule an online appointment at https://go.on cehub.com/wkctcadvis ingcenter.
