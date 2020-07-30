West Kentucky Community and Technical College will welcome students beginning Aug. 17 with safety as its top priority and offering a mix of in-person, hybrid and fully online classes, the school said.
“We are being very intentional in our steps to provide a safe and healthy teaching and learning environment. That is paramount for us,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
According to the college, masks or other face coverings are required as will social distancing in all campus facilities. Signage is posted throughout campus to remind visitors of Centers for Disease Control guidelines. WKCTC says it has increased deep cleaning and the availability of hand sanitizers in all buildings, as well as the use of plexiglass.
Reece said the college’s contingency, three-pronged approach to fall schedules for face-to-face, hybrid and virtual classes will provide students scheduling options for continuing their education at WKCTC.
“We believe the combination of these practices, with intention and with continued assessing and review, are ways we want to promote a healthy environment for our students, faculty and staff during COVID-19,” he said.
Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classroom classes must move online for a period of time the transition will be smooth, the school said. A hybrid course is one in which approximately 50% of course material is provided online and the remainder of course material is provided in a face-to-face format.
For FAQs about hybrid/online classes this fall, visit https://westkentucky.kctcs.edu/education-training/hybrid/index.aspx.
