West Kentucky Community and Technical College donated much-needed personal protective equipment, known as PPE, to area health care providers over the last week to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started talking about this on (March 20),” said Dr. Renea Akin, WKCTC interim vice president of academic affairs. “Our surgical technology program coordinator, Debbie Swain, first approached us about the idea of collecting supplies.”
Akin sent an email Monday to the faculty asking their permission to gather up equipment and supplies. That same day, she and nursing division program coordinator Dr. Shari Golson gathered up the materials, boxed them up and asked McCracken Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield to pick them up and distribute them to health care facilities throughout the region.
Donated items from the college’s allied health and nursing programs included more than 400 N-95 respirator masks, 1,300 face masks, more than 11,000 exam gloves, 75 sterile gloves and more than 250 sterile and non-sterile gowns.
WKCTC’s Paducah School of Art and Design donated 200 N95 masks to help health care providers throughout the region. Artists or others with masks to donate are asked to contact PSAD Director Paul Aho at paul.aho@kctcs.edu.
To limit and/or prevent the spread of COVID-19, WKCTC and all Kentucky community and technical colleges announced that they will postpone spring commencement and continue to use online and remote classes through the end of the semester on May 2.
Dates for each college’s commencement will be announced in the coming weeks. The colleges will use online and remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4-10.
Employees will continue to work remotely through at least April 17 in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation.
“We understand the need to delay commencement is disappointing to our students who have worked hard and made personal sacrifices to successfully complete their college programs,” Kentucky Community & Technical College System President Jay K. Box said.
“I ask for their patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”
