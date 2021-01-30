COVID concerns have postponed many events and activities, but colleagues of Rhonda J. Adkins at West Kentucky Community and Technical College wanted to make sure faculty, staff and students had an opportunity to wish her well as she prepares to retire.
Adkins of Metropolis, retired Friday after more than 25 years at the college. A post on WKCTC's Facebook page Tuesday recognized Adkins' upcoming retirement.
"I have had the privilege of working with Rhonda Adkins as a math instructor and colleague during my prior tenure at the college in 1990-2003 and appointing her as dean during my tenure as president," said Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president. "Rhonda is a longtime master teacher, and I am profoundly appreciative of her years of service and dedication to our college and wish her and family all the best."
Adkins received both a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in teaching mathematics from Murray State University. She has earned 30 hours beyond her master's degree through completion of graduate level courses in mathematics, computer science and mathematics education from Southern Illinois University, University of Kentucky, Murray State University and Western Kentucky University.
Adkins was hired as a mathematics instructor in 1994 at Paducah Community College, today's WKCTC. She was promoted to mathematics professor in 2006, and has been the dean of the math, science and computer information technology division since 2018.
"It has been a pleasure to work with Rhonda Adkins; unfortunately, that time has been far too short. Rhonda embodies the care and concern needed to help faculty and students be successful," said Dr. Uppinder Mehan, vice president of academic affairs since July 2020 before presenting Adkins with a retirement gift during a meeting Tuesday, "We wish you all the happiness and fulfillment retirement can bring. You will be missed."
