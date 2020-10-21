West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s student justice club, Alpha Epsilon Beta (AEB), presented a ceremonial check for $1,470 to Paducah’s Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center on Thursday outside the college’s Student Center.
The money was raised pre-COVID-19 during 2019-20 from Justice Run sponsors. The annual Justice Run is AEB’s main fundraiser for Child Watch, the local organization that provides education and advocacy for children and families to prevent child abuse.
Gary Reese, co-AEB adviser, said due to the pandemic, the club had to cancel this year’s Justice Run race, which is typically held each April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“We had a goal of $2,500, but decided to stop fundraising because of COVID-19. Our club leadership is making plans to host a virtual Justice Run in April 2021 to raise more money for Child Watch,” he said.
The check presentation on Thursday marked the total AEB has donated to Child Watch to $16,870 over the past eight years.
The following AEB students helped present the ceremonial check to Child Watch this year: Teresa Heath of Mayfield, and Katrina Wood, Caitlin Dillman, Elizabeth Thomasson and Savana Watson, all of Paducah.
— Submitted by WKCTC
