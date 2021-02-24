As Paducah-McCracken County has reached 100 deaths related to COVID-19, there looks to be some hope on the horizon.
Kentucky health departments, hospitals and pharmacies are preparing to vaccinate the next category of people. Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that those in the 1C group will be eligible for vaccination as early as March 1.
But all of the local vaccination sites may not be ready by then. Local health agencies said they have to get through the 1B population first, before they move on to the next group.
Phase 1C includes anyone age 60 or older and “essential” workers.
Strawberry Hills Pharmacy owner Daniel Jones said these vaccines mean a lot to people.
“We’ve had emotions in here in our store from anything from crying, to high fiving, to hugging, just with their first dose.” Jones said. “So I think just a relief to people in general is there. Knowing that maybe the end is in sight. And maybe we can get back to some form of normalcy.”
The pharmacy is eager to vaccinate the next phase of people, but it could take some time. About 400 people are still on the waiting list to be vaccinated before it can move on to the 1C population.
The Purchase District Health Department is also waiting to get through the 1B group before it moves forward with the next phase. The biggest challenge is getting enough vaccine to move through the phases, the department said.
“It’s all limited based on how much vaccine we receive,” director Kent Koster said. “And so the more vaccine that we receive, the more that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
People will be able to sign up online with the health department (purchasehealth.org) or may call a participating pharmacy to be added to the list.
Baptist Health Paducah is not yet opening appointments for the 1C population. The hospital said those that signed up prematurely will be turned away. The hospital checks date of birth and residency when people arrive at their appointments.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital also is waiting until it has gone through the 1B phase before it moves to the 1C group.
