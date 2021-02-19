Local and state agencies will crunch the numbers to see how much the recent winter storms cost now through next week.
They are looking at employee overtime, supplies, potholes and much more, but they won’t know a final tally until next week.
McCracken County Road Department Engineer Randy Williams is already figuring out some numbers, but he too needs time. This week’s snowstorms had his employees working overtime.
“It’s been a little excessive compared to what we’re used to,” Williams said.
He said each of his employees worked about 20 hours overtime in the past week and a half.
The department also needs to repair its snowplows and salt trucks.
“Snow is really hard on the trucks, it does cause a lot of wear and tear,” Williams said.
One of the biggest costs for the department will be repairing potholes next week. Williams showed one forming in the road department’s parking lot.
“This is our parking lot and we’re not immune to potholes either. What happened is apparently it froze up underneath this, it heaved the pavement up some,” he said.
The department’s brine mix and salt supply has gone down immensely since Tuesday.
Williams said they spent about $50,000 on salt, sand and snow blades, all within their budget.
“I doubt we go over budget. We do anticipate events like this, and try to have a little extra in there just in case it does happen,” he said.
“If it does get really extreme, we’d probably have to expect FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) or some other money to become available.”
Carlisle County Judge-Executive Greg Terry said the county’s employees received 40 hours of overtime, which costs about $5,000, but the list of costs is ongoing.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1 also will review expenses and see if it stayed within budget.
District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the price of salt has gone up from around $86 to $100 a ton. The district recently restocked its salt pile with 9,400 tons of salt.
The cabinet will have crews out next week taking care of potholes, as the weather warms up.
Potholes can be reported by calling 1-800- 728-2448.
