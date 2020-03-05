A storm system that rolled through the Tennessee Valley on Monday night and early Tuesday caused nearly a million dollars in damages at Kuttawa Harbor but left no one injured. Wayne Breedlove, owner of Hu-B’s at Kuttawa Harbor, said it appears a tornado may have been to blame for the destruction.
The same storm system spawned several tornadoes across the region, in fact, including twisters that slammed Nashville, Tennessee, killing at least two dozen people and damaging scores of structures. Waves of heavy rain, wind and hail passed through the area.
At Kuttawa Harbor, the damage was isolated to one slip. Breedlove said it had just been installed, so only a half dozen boats were moored in the 17 individual slips.
“Luckily, only six were damaged,” he said. “All the others are on their way.”
One boat’s hull was compromised and began to sink, but workers were able to stabilize it Tuesday morning.
“We’re trying to keep it from sinking,” Breedlove said. “We’ve moved the others into other areas. I hate it for the boaters coming down here.”
He said it appears as much as $800,000 in damages were inflicted.
None of the other slips in the busy harbor suffered damage. Breedlove suspects is was a small tornado that lifted the slip and moved it about 30 feet before slamming it back into the water. He said the structure was buckled and will have to be replaced, just four weeks before boating season starts.
“Nobody was hurt,” he said. “That’s what matters most.”
It will be race to get the slip replaced by the busy Memorial Day season, but Breedlove said he has the manpower to get it done if materials arrive soon enough.
