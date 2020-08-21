Lauded by the Arbor Day Foundation as “undoubtedly one of the most distinct and beautiful of all deciduous trees,” ginkgo certainly stands out in any setting. The pyramidal ginkgo is one of the earliest to reveal its fall lemony-yellow fan-shaped leaves. Its color is long lasting followed by the dropping of all of its foliage over a couple of days, creating an equally attractive yellow skirt.
In addition to its visual attributes, its readily adapting to any environment may explain why it is one of the oldest “living fossil” tree species at 200,000 years. It is the perfect street tree, tolerating air pollution and confined spaces. It tolerates all soils, sun, salt, heat and drought. But it cannot tolerate wet soil, as that does not permit drainage, resulting in root suffocation due to lack of oxygen.
This year’s abundant rain has produced lush green lawns and an abundance of blooms. Compacted soil that greatly reduced water flow may be the cause of ginkgo leaves’ curled-under appearance, resembling little caps. Solutions include stopping irrigation, working in organic material, and installation of drainage pipes.
According to Kathy Wimberly, UK Extension horticulture specialist for McCracken County, the curling may result from bacterial leaf scorch that infests stressed trees. It is spread by leaf and tree hoppers. There is no cure and eventually the tree will die. Abiotic leaf scorch remedy is to install proper irrigation. Because the symptoms are so similar, having a sample branch tested is the best identification of leaf scorch.
Ginkgos are slow growers initially but mature to 100 feet with round pyramidal crowns. Dwarf “Chase Manhattan” reaches 6 feet, while “Fairmont” — introduced at the 1876 Centennial Exposition — grows to 75 feet. Plant male specimens, as the rotting fruit is very smelly.
Plant ginkgo in well-grained soil, full to partial sun, and fertilize in mid-spring or early fall. It may be planted anytime, but fall and winter are the best time.
THINGS TO DO
Garden lore: For the sweetest watermelons, harvest a few days after the new moon (Aug. 19).
• 15-minute Gardening — Spray clothes and head covering with DEET before going into the garden. Apply sunscreen every two hours for total coverage.
• Garden — Due to excessive rains, rose black spot has returned. Dust or spray, making sure that the top and underneath sides are covered. Plant having soaked new roses for two days, plant so that the container soil level is even with the ground level, back fill gaps and water. Mulch 4 inches deep but not touching the stem.
Fall plant breaded iris with roots pointed down and all facing the same direction. Cover only 75% of the rhizome with soil.
After perennials fade, side dress with bonemeal and compost.
• Houseplants — Start taking cuttings of wax begonia, coleus and geranium for winter plants. Repot houseplants spending the summer outside in preparation to move back in by the end of September. Report using new potting soil. Check for insects and disease; treat if you see mild infections or discard if you find up to 50% infected.
• Trees and shrubs — Crape myrtle shoots root easily. Cut 6- to 8-inch twigs where they meet a branch, remove lower half of leaves and insert into moist sand, cover and keep moist. Pot up when roots appear in 1-2 months. Cut seed pods as they form.
Prune weigela, buddleia and other summer-blooming shrubs after blooming ceases. Deep soak rhododendron and azalea soil if dry below 2 inches.
• Vegetables and herbs — Cut mint to the ground and divide chives if crowded. Harvest vegetables before they reach maturity. Pick melons and squashes regularly to encourage continual production.
• Book — “Lawns into Meadows, Growing a Regenerative Landscape” by Owen Wornser, $18 and up. Plants and how-to about any size planting.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
