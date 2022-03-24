What’s a hoot owl?
That came up in a conversation the other day, and perhaps it is something to be clarified. In this region, we have four species of native owls. All in a general sense might be called hoot owls for casual identification, but that is not an accurate use of even a common name.
There are little screech owls that really don’t hoot at all. Now and then, one might encounter a much rarer barn owl, which makes a selection of creepy sounds but likewise doesn’t hoot.
Our largest birds of this type, the great horned owls, do make a low hooting sound, but this calling lacks the stereotypical gusto of our most vocal of the hooters. That would go to the barred owl, our most common owl and by far the most talkative of these stout predatory birds.
Again, that is barred owl as opposed to barn owl. The less common barn owl got its title for its propensity to occupy dark corners up in barns and other manmade structures in rural areas. The barred owl gets its name from the white bars overlaying its brown-gray plumage.
The barred owl has a raucous voice with which it makes a variety of hoots, whoops and wails. The most common call, however, is a sort of greeting call with which it maintains contact with other owls and principally its mate.
The famous barred owl greeting call is a nine-syllable outburst: hoo-hoo’-hoo-hoo,’ hoo-hoo’ hoo-hoo’-awww. People long have translated this hootery into English, claiming that it sounds like the question “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?”
Incidentally, barred owls don’t know or care anything about cooking. They prey on smaller creatures that they eat raw, either swallowed whole or torn off into smaller pieces.
If you hear an owl hereabouts, most often it is a barred owl. Many times, if you hear it in late afternoon or early in the night, listen and you will hear another reply in kind to it. Usually, that’s the permanent partner for the first hooter. They typically mate for life.
The same goes for seeing an owl. Barred owls are the most frequently seen here because there are more of them, plus they seem to come out in the afternoons while daylight lingers, and at times they act like they are less shy than other owls. They aren’t as spooky around human presence.
If you are lucky enough to get a good look at a barred owl, it is a brownish bird with white streaks on the breast and white bars and irregular markings elsewhere. It’s got big blackish-brown eyes and those soulful peepers are circled by white-streaked plumage and an outer dark ring.
Unlike the stereotypical owl profile of cat-like ear tufts, something seen on the larger great horned owl, the barred owl has a round head. The round head and big dark eyes give the barred owl a gentler and friendlier look than the great horned owl with its devilish ear tufts and fierce yellow-green eyes.
The barred owl is the smaller of the two owls, yes, but it’s still a fairly good handful. The barred owl can be up to about 20 inches long and when it flaps airborne, it can have a wingspan up to about 3.5 feet wide.
If a barred owl seems like a considerable bird to us, imagine how it might be regarded by the small creatures that are on the barred owl’s menu. The owl is a pure predator, hunting almost exclusively by night and representing death from above to many miniature critters.
A barred owl usually hunts from an elevated perch, waiting and watching for activity below. What it has in mind might be a tiny mouse or vole, but it could be a squirrel or rabbit, even something larger like a ‘possum or skunk. Of the larger mammals, however, barred owls are more likely to pick on the younger versions of those.
The barred owl is kind of a finesse killer. First, it attacks with stealth, flapping and gliding through the trees silently, its approach muffled with fluffy-edged feathers. The owl typically weighs less than two pounds, so it doesn’t really bludgeon its prey when the hit comes.
Instead, the barred owl kills with sharp, strong talons that seize its victims. The owl has modest lifting force, so when it kills one of the larger prey critters, it feeds on the ground, tearing off and swallowing smaller pieces.
For something like a mouse, the barred owl simply swallows the whole deal head-first. The indigestible bones of whole-swallowed prey can be regurgitated later. Little wads of these expelled bones and fur, “owl pellets,” are sometimes found under roosting areas.
Barred owls are seldom trouble for domestics, but they can be. Chickens reportedly have been taken by the hunting owls, probably more common when the chickens roosted at night in open, accessible places.
It may be infrequent, but there are claims of barred owls attacking housecats. In most cases, that might be overly ambitious, most cats well outweighing the barred owl.
Late winter is a mating season for barred owls, and many of the happy couples could be nesting right now. As spring advances, that means numerous broods of new hooters who soon will be inquiring about food preparation around your house.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
