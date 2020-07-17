As wet as spring was resulting in lush flowers, lawn, trees and shrubs, they now are faced with soaring temperatures and reduced rains. Plants have become complacent relying on nature to supply ample moisture.
Water is the one element that is the greatest need for plants to survive.
It is how and when water is applied that makes a difference as to whether the plant thrives or dies.
When to water: “Always water 1 inch per week.” Every plant is different. Soil, sun, shade and weather all make a difference as to when to water. Learn your plants’ needs.
The Finger Test is a more accurate indication. Insert your index finger into the soil as far as possible. Water is not needed if the soil is cool and damp, and plantings in containers are heavy.
Morning watering is better than evening, as the sun and morning heat dries out overnight moisture on leaves.
A wilted plant may suffer from too much water (lack of oxygen) or soil dry to 3 inches. Water runs out between the root ball and container or off the bed surface, as the soil is too hard to absorb. Allow wet soil to dry out for several days.
Water on leaves will not be scorched by the sun. The sun will quickly dry the leaves. Avoid watering foliage in the shade and on fuzzy leaves, as they retain water providing a perfect pathogen for fungal growth.
How to water: Sprinkling beds is a waste of time and water. Much of the water does not reach the ground. Cover soaker or weeper hoses with mulch to keep them in place. Place soaker hose holes downward. And hoses are not moved from bed to bed. Irrigation lawn equipment should have a moisture sensor attached to regulate when to activate and when to shut off. This prevents sprinkling the lawn during rain and runoff caused by too much watering.
To reach hanging baskets, use elongated nozzles attached to a lightweight self-coiling hose. Insert a PCP pipe with hole into the center of a large container. Fill the pipe with gravel, do the Finger Test and water when necessary.
THINGS TO DO
• 15-Minute Gardening — Fill plastic bottles three-fourths full and place at a slight angle in the freezer. Drink water before going into the garden, add a frozen bottle to your tools and sip as the ice melts. It will give you a stretch break and keep you hydrated.
• Garden — Check plants for insects and disease. Use a systemic to control chew insects, use a spray-jet nozzle hose setting to spray aphids off of plants. Make sure to spray the undersides as well as the top. Remove rose blackspot leaves from the plant and ground. Powdery mildew fungicide usually appears on roses in August. Plants and insects are two to three weeks early this year. Prune dead stems into the live material to prevent it from continual dieback.
Deadhead “Moonbeam” coreopsis and other perennial spent flowers to force new fall growth. The moon is favorable for planting this weekend. Divide and replant bearded iris. In-container caladium requires lots of water, and keep canna, dahlia, elephant ear and licoris (magic lily) moist.
• Trees and shrubs — Keep this year’s planted trees and shrubs deep watered. This and next month take cuttings to form new plants.
• Vegetables — Harvest herbs until mid-August to allow plants to harden off for the winter. Check for tomato hornworm. If the hornworm is covered with parasitic rice-like eggs, place on the ground. The larva will emerge to eat destructive insects. Expect the first freeze three months after cicadas start their chirping.
• Summer reading — “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, and Think” by Jennifer Ackerman, Amazon, Penguin House Books, eBay, $19. (It’s fascinating.)
