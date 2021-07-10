‘What you guys turned this place into means a lot’: Military serves 817 at Metropolis Operation Healthy Delta site

METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Shawnee Development Council representatives and Massac Unit 1 Superintendent Jason Hayes first brought the plan of holding Operation Healthy Delta at Massac County High School to its principal, Parker Windhorst was skeptical.
“I asked if it was a good idea,” he said of bringing the 55 military personnel of all ranks from all branches from around the nation into the high school for a 15-day mission.
“I’ve never been more wrong,” Windhorst told those OHD and Shawnee Development Council (SDC) members as they wrapped the mission with a closing ceremony June 23, two days after seeing the last patient.
“What you’ve done for our community and the amount of money that our community has been able to save is amazing,” Windhorst told them. “Even beyond that, just your sense of duty, of giving up time from your families. You were so gracious. You made the magic happen.”
That magic was turning a portion of the 40-year-old school into a mobile medical clinic providing optometry, basic medical exams, dental, mental health, and orthopedic and physical therapy programs, in addition to pharmacy services, at no charge to the public.
In the end, the Metropolis site served 817 patients with 3,956 procedures providing $294,377 in total medical services.
“You guys rocked it,” Lt. Col. Richard Moldanado, the IOC of the OHD mission, told his Metropolis troop. “The site did outstanding, very well. We couldn’t have done this without the support of our community partners — Shawnee Development Council and (MCHS) principal Parker Windhorst — you guys bent over backwards and did everything we asked. There was a lot of speed bumps, but we adapted and overcame. Outstanding efforts by everybody here. Everyone contributed to this whole mission. It was hard work over 15 days. There is a lot that went on.”
Operation Healthy Delta was brought to the area by Shawnee Development Council, in partnership with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC). It’s an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. military’s Reserve Forces that has been around for about 25 years. The collaborative effort teams together a community’s need — medical, civil engineering, cybersecurity, transportation and aerial spray are the types of IRT missions to chose from — with the military’s expertise, fulfilling that need at no cost while military personnel receive training hours.
As the IOC, Moldanado was the mission officer in charge of the entire OHD operation, which also included clinics in Sikeston and Caruthersville, Missouri. All together, the three sites served 2,253 patients with 11,947 procedures providing $944,512 in total medical services. The 15-day mission provided 26,860 in total training hours for the military personnel — reserve, active duty and National Guard members representing the Air Force, Army, Navy, Air National Guard and Marines hailing from around the country.
Moldanado was selected as the mission officer in August 2020. He is a member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard serving in the 162nd Wing of the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. For 10 months, he planned the three-site operation that involved 221 military personnel — 55 at Metropolis, 65 at Caruthersville and 70 at Sikeston with an additional 31 commanding personnel between the sites.
It was a program that took “lots of logistics — just identifying the roles and people you need for the certain positions in the structure and getting the personnel who are interested and getting those with the specialties. There’s the transportation of all the equipment that’s needed. It takes a whole slew of people to get this to the right places,” Moldanado said.
Overseeing that work at the Metropolis site were Lt. Cmdr. Nguyen Pham, who was over the site, and her assistant Capt. George Bates, who is with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Unit 514 ASTS out of McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey.
Pham, who is with the U.S. Navy Reserves, serving at the Navy Operations Support Center in Tampa, was marking her first IRT. “Being here was phenomenal,” she said. “It’s a great experience.”
She and Bates commended the camaraderie of their group.
“They just came here and worked together as if they’d known each other a long time,” Pham said.
“This was a great troop. We all bonded from the start,” Bates said. “Everybody pulled together and fed off each other, their energy was contagious. When I needed to go to Sikeston, I knew I was leaving things in good hands.”
Along with being the medical clinic, MCHS also served as the group’s hotel.
“I know this isn’t the most accommodating place — sleeping in classrooms. We have people sleep in classrooms all the time, but they’re students,” Windhorst joked with them, then adding seriously: “We wanted to make you feel at home and appreciated. The time you were here, you served and you served greatly. I mentioned many times, what you guys turned this place into, it means a lot. If I can take some liberties, I know myself, Mr. Hayes, members of the school district, our community and the Man of Steel himself are very proud of everything you do here for the members of community.”
And that ability to make MCHS fit so many needs was a prime reason it was chosen as the Metropolis site.
“The high school was specifically chosen because of its infrastructure,” said Denna Williams, SDC’s executive director. “It was the perfect place for bed down, to convert a building into a clinic, the individuals generally know where it’s located and it’s a familiar place to them.”
This was the second IRT Williams and SDC have been involved with. They were asked two years ago to be a community partner when DAEOC brought the mission to Cairo.
DAEOC first became involved in 2015 when the Delta Regional Authority needed a community partner. While that “was very limited involvement, each year, we’ve gotten more informed,” said Hillary Hamra, DAEOC’s vice president and HR director. “The 2019 mission was the first time we went on our own to apply and connected with SDC. The vision then was to do an operation in the tri-state area, Illinois, Kentucky and southern Missouri.”
Hamra noted DAEOC’s goal with OHD is to hit as many states as possible with the provision of free health care. This year, the goal was five states with the additional possibilities of Arkansas and Tennessee to the service sites. She said she spoke to one woman at the Sikeston site who drove two hours from Arnold, Missouri, to participate.
With the final numbers showing more than 2,200 people served and providing almost $945,000 in medical services, “it’s a significant economic impact for all of our communities,” Hamra said, noting DAEOC will start an application for 2023 in the coming weeks.
Assisting the military were SDC employees, who greeted the patients as they came through the doors, taking their logistical information.
The 24 employees were split into four committees with Williams, fiscal officer Vicki Bowman and payroll/HR Crystal West as the leadership team.
“It was 100% participation and definitely was a group project,” Williams said. “The employees were amazing. They really gave their time and effort. We signed up with a schedule for manning each station, and they volunteered for two slots each. When I had openings and needed more, they were ready to go.
“The community members my staff dealt with were really amazed it was professionals giving them the service,” Williams continued. “They couldn’t imagine there was no cost or no catch to it. It really was top-notch service that came to the area and they were treated with respect.”
OHD was held June 15-21 with the military on site in preparation and dismantling from June 11-24.
State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) were able to visit the site on June 21 “to witness first hand what you guys did here,” Kristy Stephenson, with the Illinois Senate District Operations staff, told the group at the June 23 ceremony. “(Fowler) wanted me to extend his thanks to the military personnel for leaving their families to come here to help provide all this wonderful medical attention you gave our community members and to all of the volunteers.”
Williams was also part of the tour.
“They spoke to someone at each stop along the way who told them what they did. I was truly amazed,” she said. “We got to the last doctor and he told them what they could do: as senators and representatives in Illinois, they need to work with the health department and provide funding. He said what they’re seeing is individuals in southern Illinois aren’t doing self checkups or have high diabetes rates or aren’t taking care of their teeth correctly.
“So clinics like this make that difference where you have a headache, this is what’s causing that headache — you get your tooth pulled, then you won’t feel as bad, you don’t feel as bad, you might feel like getting up and getting a job. It’s that domino effect,” Williams continued. “I appreciated how the doctor stood there and told the two representatives this is a serious problem and a reality of southern Illinois — the reality of those things doesn’t go away, it remains when they walk out.”
Stephenson, who volunteered at an IRT in Harrisburg in 2019, also accompanied the legislators on their tour.
“I saw a lot of children here. I think coming of the heels of COVID where some people weren’t keeping up with their medical care, this is so timely,” she said. “Thank you so much for helping our community. We hope at another time you’ll come back and visit Metropolis.”
Everyone involved issued the same sentiment. However, “generally, they have us choose a different location (because) it’s good to scatter it out and let another community experience it,” Williams said.
She noted how that experience did change one opinion.
“You can’t beat the principal’s testimony — when he saw it and he called and sent out mass emails and texts to the kids to come get their physicals done here,” Williams said. “It’s one of those that if you didn’t experience it, you missed out. It was really something to see.”
Windhorst noted the 55 military personnel who called MCHS home for 15 days “laid the blueprint for how this would work efficiently. It was seamless — we had summer school going on, construction, the softball team going to state — and you would have never known they were here. That’s the type of footprint they have; it’s impressive. We’re very appreciative of what all they did for our community and even more impressed of how well they took care of our facility. They weren’t just residents, they were caretakers,” he said.
“They were a great group of people. And how thankful they were. One told me he’d always been told ‘Thank you for your service.’ He said he didn’t know what that meant, but after doing this, he said, ‘I get it now,’ ” Windhorst said. “It was great. I hope we can do it again in the future. I think the more this can happen, the more community involvement there will be and people taking advantage of it.”
