Before you get ready to cast your ballot Nov. 3, there are rules you need to know.
Depending on what state you’re in, what is or is not allowed at the polls varies. For example, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri have clear bans on electioneering at polling locations.
In Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois, you cannot electioneer within 100 feet from the designated entrances to the building where the election is held. In Missouri, you must be at least 25 feet from the building.
What consists of electioneering slightly varies from state to state, but overall it means bringing items like political signs, campaign banners or buttons. Electioneering also can include wearing political attire like shirts or hats with campaign slogans.
Tennessee and Illinois state law explicitly prohibits wearing political attire at the polls. In Kentucky and Missouri, the rules are a little less clear, but wearing political attire could be considered electioneering at a polling place, which is banned.
There are also restrictions on taking Election Day photos or bringing notes into the voting area.
Posting photos of your ballot is illegal in Tennessee. You also can’t take photos or videos at all while you’re in a polling place.
In Illinois, taking photos of your ballot is prohibited. In the text of the Illinois Election Code, you won’t find any language explicitly barring the practice. Instead, election authorities say ballot selfies are a violation of an article prohibiting the practice of vote buying. The law states, “any person who knowingly marks his ballot or casts his vote on a voting machine or voting device so that it can be observed by another person ... shall be guilty of a Class 4 felony.”
In Missouri, you can take photos inside the polling location, but you can’t take photos of your ballot. Kentucky doesn’t allow any electronic devices out in the voting room.
As far as taking notes into ballot box, Illinois allows it. In Tennessee and Missouri, the state elections laws didn’t address the issue of taking notes to vote, but if you have a disability you can have assistance at the ballot box in Missouri.
Kentucky law isn’t clear on taking notes to vote inside the voting booth, but has a clear message on electronic devices in the voting booth. State law says no person allowed in the voting room, including the precinct election officers, may use paper, telephones, personal communication devices, computers, or other information technology systems to create a check-off list or record the identity of voters.
Each state allows for you to request a sample ballot prior to you casting your ballot.
You have a constitutional right to own a gun in the Unites States, but there are restrictions on having them at polling places.
It is prohibited by law to bring a gun to your polling location in Missouri.
In Illinois. Kentucky and Tennessee, there are no laws prohibiting guns, but most polling places are located at schools and government buildings that already ban guns on the premises.
Enforcement of election laws vary precinct to precinct. Precinct workers must give you an opportunity to remedy your election issue before asking you to leave the polling location.
