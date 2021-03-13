Most people know that shamrock is Ireland’s official flower. It is considered good luck and best known as the plant that St. Patrick used it to explain the Trinity to the inhabitants.
Long before St. Patrick, the Celtic Druids believed the number three to be mystical. It is highly debatable as to which plant is the real shamrock. Some believe it is the 3-4 leaflet oxalis (wood sorrel) that can have up to 10, or shamrock that has only four leaflets. Four-leaf clover is not a shamrock, but if you do find a three leaflet, it is considered good luck.
Oxalis regnellii is the plant sold as shamrock these days. It is grown for its rich purple foliage and tiny blush flowers that stand above. Today our choices include green, silver or variegated foliage and flowers of pink, rose, yellow and lavender flowers.
The delicate flower is hardier than it first appears. My “Joy” was never planted but remained in its container that was covered up by leaves and remained there for two years and was no worse for wear. It did spend this winter indoors in its container in a 70-degree bright south window, kept moist and watered only when the top-soil was dry, and bloomed all winter.
As an outdoor plant, it continually blooms until the temperature reaches 85 degrees, when it rests. Its peak flowering is during cool spring and autumn. It is at its best in evergreen ground-cover or in a rock wall.
Plant the bulbs 2 inches apart and 4-6 inches deep in well-drained fertile soil after the last frost. It will emerge in a month and flower in two.
Care is minimal. The tender bulbs are dug before the first frost and stored the same as other tender perennials. As a container plant, it has few insect problems other than those of other houseplants.
Sources: American Meadows.com, 877-309-7333 (pink, purple and butterfly shaped-blooms), K. Van Bourgondien, dutchbulbs.com, 800-552-9996 (“Candy Cane,” plant $21.50), and michiganbulb.com, 812-260-2148.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Weeds are prolific and rapidly taking over. Vinegar is effective to spray on broadleaf and grassy weed seedlings. It must contain 20% acetic acid and is available at farm stores. Grocery vinegar contains only 5%.
Rose Rosette Disease (RRD) still is with us. Prune out immediately when you spot red canes, then tiny hairy thorns. Use sterile pruners between each cut. Chlorine sterilizes but dulls the blade. Do not use a leaf blower around roses, as its spreads the RRD carried by a microscopic mite.
• Houseplants — Transplant bonsai between now and July.
• Lawn — Use a post-emergent weed killer on wild garlic and onions. Crabgrass germinates when the soil is 50 degrees or higher. Monday, it was 45 degrees.
• Vegetables — Plant rhubarb 4 feet apart and 1-2 inches deep. Mix compost/manure and organic material in the soil. It is a heavy feeder that needs lots of nutrients. Apply well-rotted manure to asparagus and rhubarb around but not touching the plants to conserve moisture and avoid rot. Sow cabbage, carrots, chard, Brussels sprouts, English peas and lettuce (leaf, bibb and head).
• Book — “The Earth in Her Hands, 75 Extraordinary Women Working in the World of Plants” by Jennifer Jewel, who profiles women who are influencing change from the ground up.
“Gertrude Jekyll: The Making of a Garden — Gertrude Jekyll — An Anthology” by Gertrude Jekyll. Jekyll’s 20th century gardening impact continues today.
• Virtual events — Now-April 16, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale. To order: lcmga.yosite.com, or phone 270-388-2341. Pick up on April 24, UK Extension Office, Eddyville.
March 18, Lyon County Home Horticulture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Zoom or Facebook Live. For more information, phone 270-388-2341.
• In-Person events — April 2, McCracken County Civic Beautification Board, Roughleaf dogwood giveaway, McCracken County Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
April 24, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale and Lectures, 8 a.m.-noon, UK Extension Office, 231 Main St., Eddyville.
