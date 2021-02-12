MAYFIELD — Some west Kentucky pharmacies and other vaccination sites have either already started vaccinating people or are taking appointments.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 150 vaccination sites across the commonwealth, including six new regional sites, 10 Kroger stores, 15 Walmarts, and 125 pharmacies. Their priorities are people in Phase 1B, including people 70 or older, K-12 school personnel, and first responders, as well as anyone left in Phase 1A, such as health care workers.
The 125 pharmacies are part of a new federal program in which about 13,000 doses will be provided to them each week to vaccinate people. The group includes 78 Walgreens locations and 47 Good Neighbor independent pharmacies.
Among the independent pharmacies in the program is Duncan Prescription Center at 315 W. Broadway in Mayfield. Mykel Tidwell, pharmacist and co-owner of Duncan Prescription Center, said his staff began vaccinating people Wednesday. By the end of Friday, they completed 77 appointments.
“It’s been like a breath of fresh air in the pharmacy, to be able to do something that you know you’re helping the community,” Tidwell said. “Everybody that comes in has been appreciative, very thankful. It’s been a blessing.”
Among those who got their first doses Friday at Duncan’s were Edith and Ulus Cook.
“Wanted to get it done, maybe get out a little better than what we did,” Ulus said.
“And be able to get around our family and friends and everything,” Edith added. “We missed Christmas together. But we’re going to get together soon.”
Tidwell said Duncan’s is expected to receive about 100 doses a week. To schedule an appointment or be put on a waiting list, call 270-247-3345. Tidwell said people beyond Phase 1B, such as those in Phase 1C (people 60 or older, people 16 or older with high-risk health conditions, and all essential workers) can be put on the waiting list too.
“The great thing about the COVID vaccine, there’s no cost for the medicine itself, for the vaccine itself,” Tidwell said. “The administration fee is covered by every insurance plan.”
Duncan Prescription Center is focusing on vaccinating people who live or work in Graves County.
Other independent pharmacies that offer COVID-19 vaccines as part of the federal program include Benton Pharmacy at 2606 Main St. in Benton; Calvert City Pharmacy, 906 E. Fifth Ave., Calvert City; Davis Drugs, 250 Lone Road, Paducah; Draffenville Pharmacy, 153 U.S. 68 E., Benton; Gibson’s Pharmacy, 1206 Paris Road, Mayfield; Glenn’s Apothecary, 520 W. Gum St., Marion; Reidland Pharmacy, 5433 Reidland Road, Paducah; Strawberry Hills Pharmacy, 2670 New Holt Road, Suite D, Paducah; and Walter’s Family Pharmacy, 604 S. 12th St., Murray.
Walgreens pharmacies that offer COVID-19 vaccines include the following locations: 521 Lone Oak Road in Paducah, 3360 Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, 1205 Main St. in Murray, and 635 S. Sixth St. in Mayfield. To schedule an appointment, visit Walgreens.com. Users must create a free Walgreens account.
As of Friday evening, all appointment slots at the Paducah Walgreens locations were full.
Two west Kentucky Walmart locations are also vaccination sites: the Su%ers at 1225 Paris Road in Mayfield and 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah. Visit Walmart.com/CovidVaccine to set an appointment. Although the state says people can schedule appointments beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, the online portal already allows users to request appointments. As of Friday evening, the earliest slots available at both Walmart locations are on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Kroger stores at 3141 Park Ave. in Paducah and 808 N. 12th St. in Murray are also vaccine sites. WPSD Local 6 called both locations Friday afternoon, but the pharmacies said it’s unclear when they’ll get the vaccines. Kroger’s vaccination portal, Kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated, did not yet allow users to select COVID-19 vaccine among the options as of Friday evening.
The new vaccine sites are in addition to the three regional sites in west Kentucky, which are Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Baptist Health Paducah, and the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
