TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Simple Ways to Cope During COVID-19 Program, 1 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Poetry Slam Program, 6:30 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
THURSDAY
American Red Cross Bloodmobile and Calvert City Lions Club Blood Drive, Calvert City Civic Center, Calvert City, Noon. — 6 p.m., Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Fit Lit Walking Book Club: City of Girls, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual River Hobbit Hour w/ Nathan Blake Lynn, 7 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
