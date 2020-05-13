TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Open MICLib: Mental Health Awareness, 10:30 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Grieving & Funerals in the Midst of the Coronavirus, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
THURSDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Class: Power Your Job Search with Google, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Class: Connect and Manage Remotely with Google, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Fit Lit Walking Book Club: My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual River Hobbit Hour with Nathan Blake Lynn, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
