TODAY
Diabetes classes,1 to 4 p.m., Atrium Classroom, Medical Park 2, Baptist Health Paducah. Free class with a certified diabetes instructor to assist with any question or concerns about diabetes. Physician order required. 270-575-2918 for information.
McCracken County Historical & Genealogy Society, 1:30 p.m., McCracken County Public Library. Visitors welcome. Information: 270-554-0878.
Papermill Retirees, Spouses, and Friends, 8:30 a.m., The Parlor in Lone Oak. 270-554-3492.
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
AARP and IRS, free tax service to low- and moderate-income individuals, special attention to those 50 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St. Walk-ins welcome.
Paducah Senior Center, free low-impact exercise for individuals age 60 and older, 10-11 a.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, second floor.
Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Overeaters Anonymous’ Program of Recovery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Heritage Room, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (hallway by Coffee Beanery). Program of recovery; no weigh-ins or fees. Lauren, 270-556-8873; or Melanie, 270-908-1717.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins 8:30 a.m., meeting 9:30 a.m., Fountain Ave Methodist Church basement, 300 Fountain Ave. 270-575-0258.
THURSDAY
McCracken County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Olive Garden.
Diabetes Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Kentucky Care Inc., 125 S. 20th St., Paducah. Information: 270-444-9625, ext. 107.
ALS Support Group of Murray, 6 p.m., Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Hospital Board Room, 803 Poplar St., Murray. 1-800-406-7702 or
1-859-331-1384.
Hopeful Hearts, 6:30 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Medical Pavilion, Suite 210. LMP Women’s Center, 270-444-2175.
McCracken County Public Library, 7-8 p.m., 101 Series presents “Care of Indoor Plants 101” presented by Sara Falder, floral designer and owner of Flower + Furbish, 270-442-2510.
Pfc. James M. Yancey Detachment 1390, Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., VFW Post, 1727 Washington St., Paducah, 270-898-4464.
Neighborhood Watch, 7 p.m. at Fulton City Hall.
Grahamville Masonic Lodge 707, Master meeting, 7:30 p.m.; meal at 6:30 p.m.
TOPS #667 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins at 9:45 a.m., meetings at 10 a.m. Paducah Athletic Club, 115 Lebanon Church Road, You do not have to be a member of Paducah Athletic Club to attend. 270-575-0258.
Mat yoga, 11:15 a.m.; and chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Downtown Kiwanis Club, lunch, noon, Murray State University Regional Paducah Campus, 4430 Sunset Avenue.
Paducah Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m., Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus, Room 219, 4430 Sunset Avenue.
Mayfield Kiwanis Club, noon to 1 p.m., Rita’s Cafe in Hall Hotel, Seventh Street, Mayfield. Public is welcome.
Paducah Singles, 6 p.m., Community Life Church, 5001 Village Square Drive. Visit FB Paducah Singles or call 270-559-7748.
Dance, 7-9 p.m., Traders Mall, 6900 Benton Road, Reidland. Band: Due South. $5.
Gamblers Anonymous support group, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, Ill., back two doors. 618-570-4882.
Night Moves Dance Club, beginners, couples and intermediate dance classes, 6-9 p.m. Lions Club Community Center in Lone Oak, 650 Denver St. $4 a person.
