TODAY
Paducah Chamber Small Business virtual webinar, “Marketing: Who is Your Market?” 8 a.m. No cost to attend. Register at paducahchamber.org.
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual QPR Suicide Prevention Training with Four Rivers Behavioral Health, noon, 270-442-2510 for more information.
THURSDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Toddler Storytime with Miss Alaysia, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or call 270-442-2510 for more information.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
