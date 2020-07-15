The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Calloway Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., District Court Room, Judicial Building.
• Caldwell Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., courthouse.
• PACRO Executive Committee — 3 p.m., online/Zoom.com, meeting id:846 8289 5498.
• Barkley Regional Airport Authority Ad Hoc Engineering Selection Meeting, 3:30 p.m., online/Zoom.com, meeting id: 851 2106 2413, password: 499124.
