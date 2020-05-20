Kentucky restaurants can reopen their dining rooms Friday, but going out to eat will look somewhat different under the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
Under state guidelines, restaurant workers should wear face coverings. Customers will be seated to maintain social distancing. Restaurants should maximize the use of outdoor seating and will have a limited 33% indoor capacity.
Children’s play areas should be closed. Restaurants are urged to consider a reservations-only business model or call-ahead seating.
Those are some of the state’s many detailed guidelines. It features requirements for social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, personal protective equipment, training and safety, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full list is available at kycovid19.ky.gov’s Healthy at Work section, which provides information for other reopenings in Kentucky, such as retail stores and funeral/memorial services today. It’s part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased Healthy at Work reopening plan.
In an effort to inform, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, hosted a roughly 50-minute webinar Tuesday for local restaurant owners, titled “How to Prepare for the Opening of Restaurants.” Consumers could also listen.
The webinar featured guest presenter Stacy Roof, who serves as president/CEO for the Kentucky Restaurant Association. She spoke at length about several guidelines, answered questions and gave insight from a restaurant’s perspective, such as the “unique challenge” of wearing face masks, especially for kitchen staff, and the financial impact of limited 33% indoor capacity.
Roof said curbside, takeout and carryout service has taken place “really this whole time” and thinks it’ll continue, noting a lot of establishments created a stream of new business using those methods.
“We still have people that will be wanting not to go out just yet,” Roof said. “We have restaurants that aren’t necessarily even opening on Friday that are going to wait a week or two or three, just to get more comfortable with things and, as they’re bringing their staff back and trying to staff up and train, make sure that they have the PPE that they need and that they’re meeting all the requirements.”
Roof addressed guidelines requiring restaurants to limit party size to 10 or fewer people and “persons not living within the same household should not be permitted to sit at the same table.”
“It’s going to be tricky for a restaurant person — a server or a manager — to say, ‘Are you all in the same household?’ ” she said. “That’s not really what our hospitality business is all about. We’re welcoming. We want everybody who comes to us to enjoy what we have to offer, to sit where they’re comfortable and how they’re comfortable.”
In the “spirit of working together,” Roof added that she believes restaurants will do their best to ensure compliance with the requirements and the dining public will do its best in “making good decisions,” in going to places with people.
One webinar question asked if restaurants should turn customers away if they enter without a mask or if the restaurant could provide them with one to wear inside.
“One of the things in this language suggests that a restaurant should post its requirements or what its policies are on the front door,” Roof said. “It really boils down to what the restaurant wants to do, OK? If they want to accept people without masks, then I guess, technically they can.
“I don’t think most will and I think most would say, ‘If you don’t have a mask on, I’ve got extras right here. Would you like one?’ Again, it’s hospitality. It’s just not in our nature to turn people away or to make them feel bad, but we want to make sure that the other diners are comfortable.”
Under state guidelines, Roof explained restaurants are supposed to have signage at entrances and throughout the restaurant that alert staff and customers to required occupancy limits, 6 feet of physical distance, good hygiene, new practices and the policy for face coverings.
After the webinar, Paducah Chamber President Sandra Wilson told The Sun it had a great response and thought it had more than 50 on the webinar — most of them restaurant owners — and more than 200 people listened through Facebook at one point.
“We are just knowing that every business owner is ready to reopen and we want to support them in every way we can, so today’s webinar is one of those ways to do that,” Wilson said to listeners. “Opening retail stores (Wednesday) and restaurants on Friday will provide a really strong message that our economy is ready and opening.
“We all know it’s going to look totally different, but we can do it. We’re up to it, so we’re excited about having all our businesses — as many as we can — open back up in a different way, but we will get through it. Our businesses are up to the challenges of meeting these new guidelines.”
