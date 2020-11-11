Paducah’s city leaders will decide whether the proposed Unity design will be put on the Paducah Water tower off of Interstate 24.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved an agreement with Paducah Water on Monday. There has not been a set date for the city of Paducah to vote on the project.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is pushing for the project to be completed as soon as possible. He believes the Confederate flags at the Sons of Confederate Veterans park off of the interstate send the wrong message about the community. The Sons of Confederate Veterans own and maintain the park.
“There’s every possibility that those travelers are seeing that sign and thinking, ‘We need to get the hell on up out of here,’ ” Clymer said. “In particular, what about the black folks that are coming through? Are they going to be inclined to stop in our community seeing those flags, and what their perception of that means?”
Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins serves on the Paducah Water Board. He was an advocate for the utility company to enter into the agreement with the county. Watkins plans to discuss the water tower design with other members of the city commission.
“I’ll probably talk to different ones and the city manager to see when it looks like it would be appropriate to put it on the agenda,” Watkins said.
Clymer would like to see action be taken soon as he works to collect donations for the design.
“I think the iron’s hot now, we need to be doing this. We don’t need to be talking about it, and getting bound up in red tape, and that sort of thing,” Clymer said.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says they’re waiting to receive more specific details about the project from Paducah Water. Arndt believes there’s a possibility the city could vote on the unity project in January, meaning the next city commission would vote on the project.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless did not return a call requesting a comment on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.