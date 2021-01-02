MAYFIELD — A joint project testing wastewater at Mayfield’s treatment facility could highlight future COVID-19 spikes in the community before symptoms can even develop in local residents.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and University of Louisville Co-Immunity Project have partnered with the Graves County Health Department, Mayfield Electric and Water Systems, and Murray State University to provide an early warning system to help health officials prepare for potential coronavirus outbreaks in the community.
“(It) gives health officials and policymakers the information they need to focus additional testing and treatment where there are specific outbreaks, thus helping avoid the need for more countywide or statewide shutdowns,” Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said in a news release. “Wastewater testing can help more of us get back to normal more quickly by identifying where outbreaks are most prevalent over time.”
The program began earlier this year at the University of Louisville with Dr. Ted Smith of the Co-Immunity Project, which monitored sewage in Louisville and northern Kentucky for early indicators of COVID-19 trends to address the disease’s spread.
“Our work has found that levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater are consistently correlated with infection levels in a community,” Smith said in the release.
According to Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen, the group was curious what it might find in a smaller area and contacted the local health department and Mayfield Electric and Water Systems. They were then able to partner with Dr. Birkram Subedi and Dr. Gary ZeRuth with Murray State’s chemistry and biology labs to analyze Mayfield’s wastewater treatment samples.
Wastewater epidemiology has been used for years to detect diseases in communities, but this project is the first used in western Kentucky to detect COVID-19 spikes.
“It’s a non-traditional partnership and we are proud to have the opportunity to do our part to slow the spread of COVID in our community,” Marty Ivy, general superintendent at Mayfield Electric and Water Systems, said in the release.
While initial data is sparse, the project already has identified COVID spikes ahead of the traditional clinical testing models. Subedi stated the virus that causes COVID-19 — SARS CoV-2 — has been shown to be detected in wastewater from infected persons if they have symptoms or not.
“Detection and measurement of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater therefore serves as a comprehensive, non-invasive, near real-time, and cost-effective approach to monitoring COVID-19 infection within communities that is not dependent on individuals submitting to testing,” he said in the news release. Trends can then be used as an early warning of virus outbreaks to inform public health leaders.
Local testing began in early November with samples collected twice a week and delivered to Murray State. The first results indicated the virus was detectable 7-10 days ahead of seeing high numbers of positive cases.
“It gives us a heads-up on the next spike. If we start to see an increase again of COVID in the wastewater, we can let both (school) superintendents know the infection is already in the community but the symptoms haven’t presented themselves, so we better get ready,” Coplen explained, calling it like “having canaries in a coal mine.”
“If we can get word out that the infection is increasing, maybe people will be more cognizant we need to put a mask on, or maybe do a better job at church, or maybe not to have that big funeral gathering,” he added.
While the samples are from Mayfield’s plant, Coplen said it can still provide a snapshot of Graves County as well, due to people who live in the county but work in the city.
He added with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available, the project will monitor how it is impacting the community and potentially see what additional information can be examined to address other health issues.
“The health department’s job as a whole is prevention, because preventing a problem is a lot easier than fixing it after it happens,” Coplen said. “If we can check for other things, whether infections or drugs or whatever, then maybe we can fine tune what we do at the health department and attack a certain problem instead of taking a more shotgun approach and better utilize our resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.