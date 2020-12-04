With the official start to winter approaching, warming center directors are figuring out how to shelter people safely during the pandemic.
Paducah’s Community Kitchen feeds the community and keeps people warm in the winter. Its warming center is closed this year as a COVID-19 precaution, but executive director Sally Michelson said Thursday that they’ll connect people with emergency shelter and job opportunities.
“Our main focus is food,” Michelson said. “But yet, we’re also trying to make sure they have a safe and warm place to stay. Right now, because of these job openings ... there’s no reason they cannot go get a job and we give them all the information.”
While the warming center is closed, Community Kitchen is providing free coats and blankets so that people can stay warm this winter.
Michelson said they would normally have 12 people sleeping at the warming center at night. She said people are still grateful to get a hot meal, warm coat, and resources to shelters and jobs.
“They tell us, you know how appreciative they are,” Michelson said. “And that they’ve gotten a job. And what it’s meant to them. They never thought that they can get back in the workforce or have a safe place to live. Or a warm place to live.”
Michelson said Community Kitchen is glad to serve any way it can.
Michelson said if there is an emergency case involving a single mother with children or a disabled individual, call 270-349-9194 for emergency shelter. Community Kitchen is partnering with River City Mission and Paducah Cooperative Ministries to provide shelter during this season.
