Walmart is launching a pickup hour for people most at risk from COVID-19.
Each day, the hour from 7-8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60 as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company said. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers would open their trunk and associates would load their groceries in.
“These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product.
Customers will see a new prompt on walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as “At Risk Only” and allows those who are eligible to opt in.
While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well. Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app.
Stores in the Sun readership area include 5130 Hinkleville Road in Paducah, 310 W. Fifth St. in Benton, 1225 Paris Road in Mayfield, and 809 N. 12th St. in Murray. Other sites can be found at grocery.walmart.com.
