The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help with a Spring Clean Up Day at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The cleaning event will be 10 a.m. until noon May 15. During that time, volunteers will be working with Parks & Recreation crews to landscape and remove debris, collect litter, and wash headstones. Oak Grove Cemetery is located at 1613 Park Ave.
To guarantee enough supplies, the Parks & Recreation Department prefers that volunteers, especially large groups, pre-register by calling the Parks office at 270-444-8508 by the end of the day on May 12. Parks will provide cleaning solutions, garbage bags and latex gloves.
Parks & Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said, “As part of our efforts to enhance the maintenance and beautification of our parks, we are holding our first Spring Clean Up in Oak Grove Cemetery. We are excited to start with a facility that holds so much history and touches the lives of numerous citizens. I invite the community to participate in this endeavor.”
Volunteers should bring yard gloves and dress appropriately for the weather and outdoor work.
All volunteers will be asked to sign a COVID-related release and wear facial coverings. After assignments have been made and the work begins, participants will be able to remove facial coverings.
