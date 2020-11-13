As local school districts are continuing virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise, what happens to students when their teachers are in quarantine?
Third grade teacher Danielle Tyler teaches only virtually. Tyler said this learning format comes with challenges of technology learning curves and building connections with students.
“There has been lots of curve balls that have been thrown at us,” Tyler said, “as far as how we were going to deliver our instruction virtually. But it’s also been a wonderful learning experience.”
Thirty employees at Paducah Public Schools are in quarantine with “COVID-related issues.” Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley said teachers that test positive with symptoms won’t have to teach virtually.
“As they begin to get well, then we have the ability right now, while we have the students at home doing virtual learning ... then we have our teachers who have the ability to use their Surface pro and to teach virtually,” Tooley said.
Tooley said they try to get a substitute for those teachers. But, there’s a substitute teacher shortage.
“Given that they’re in a different category with the COVID virus, and any kind of concerns related to that, some of those people are not interested in substitute teaching right now,” Tooley said.
Tooley said sometimes other teachers will step in to help if no one is available. Or a COVID-positive teacher will push through and teach virtually. She said there’s always a way to still provide instruction for students.
Tooley said virtual learning is a week-by-week decision. However, the next day the district will return to in-person instruction is the Monday after Thanksgiving.
