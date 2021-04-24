Do you conjure up images of a fussy, over the top garden at the mention of a Victorian garden? Too busy for your taste? Many of the popular flowers of today were introduced in the mid-late 1800s, as people had more leisure time to plant a garden — not just a vegetable garden, but to add flowers to their landscape, according to the National Garden Bureau.
Many of their plants were traditional and many others gathered from all parts of the world. The great expansion of means of travel and greater communication made it easier though just as risky for plant hunters to travel the world in search of new plants from Africa, South America and Asia.
The mid-Victorian era plants continue to be grown because of their beauty and ease of growth. They are not limited to Victorian style gardens but blend in with any landscape design, whether formal or casual.
You will find tall hollyhocks, vivid red hot pokers, chrysanthemums of all types, calceolarias (pocketbook flower or lady’s purse), hyacinths, iris, lilies, marigold, phlox, and more delicate pansies, violas and sweet peas among a few of the commonly found plants in nurseries
According to one source, the marigold indigenous to Mexico was the most popular flower, while another declared the rose as “Number 1.” The geranium introduced from South Africa in the 17th century heads the National Garden Bureau’s top 10, followed by dahlia, petunia phlox, verbena, sweet pea, petunia, begonia, pansy, morning glory and coleus.
Dahlia, imported from Mexico in the 18th century now has 57,00 varieties. Petunia, from Peru, is one of the top garden plants. Pansy is always popular with its fall and spring face-like blooms.
THINGS TO DO• Birds — Continue to clean baths and feeders. Set out hummingbird feeders for the scouts. Place one feeder away from others, as males are aggressive and will chase others away. Do not add red food coloring to one part sugar (never honey or artificial sweetener) to three parts water. The coloring is not needed.
• Garden — Fill in gaps with compact, bushy annuals. Buy plants with a few blooms open to guarantee color, and with lots of buds. Remove enough of the peat pot container so that the rim will be 2 inches below the soil surface. Exposed peat pot will dry and kill the root system.
Plant summer bulbs, caladiums, cannas and elephant ears. Plant glads every two weeks for succession of bloom. Cut back spring bulb blooms stalks to the ground. Mark magic lily foliage location so as not to plant over the bulb. Pinch azalea flowers as they fade.
Control hosta by placing rinsed eggshells around the base of the plant. Calcium is added to the soil as they decompose. Cut back poinsettias to 6 inches and repot.
• Trees — Spray dogwoods to control powdery mildew. Use gutter mesh or paper tree-wrap to protect young dogwoods from wind and sun scorch. Check for holly leaf miner on new leaves and treat with neem oil. To identify their presence, cut a few leaves and seal in a zip bag. If tiny black flies emerge, spray the plant. Spring plant butterfly bush rose of Sharon and vitex shrubs. Prune hedges slightly narrower at the top to all sun to reach the lower branches preventing sparse foliage.
• Vegetables — As carrots and beets become crowded, thin out for larger vegetables. Insert a stake next to squash plants for ease of finding where to water the plant when in begins vining. Herbs do not need to be fertilized, as they produce stronger fragrance if planted in average to lean soil.
• Events — Today, Paducah-McCracken County (only) Spring Clean Up Day, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett St. Enter North 10th Street from Park Avenue. Information: 270-444-8511.
Today, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plants Lectures and pre-ordered plant pick-up, 8 a.m. to noon, UK Extension Office, 231 W. Main, Eddyville. Information: 270-388-2341.
Thursday, “Nine Simple Steps to Grow Your Own Backyard,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Icehouse Gallery, Mayfield. Cost: $30 Guild members, $45 non-members. Information: 270-247-6971.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
