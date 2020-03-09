The nation’s oldest veterans organization is opening a new post in Mayfield to serve area combat veterans and their families.
According to a press release, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) instituted Post 12197 after passing the 25-member minimum threshold in Graves County. The new post’s first meeting will be at the Masonic Lodge at 7100 Highway 1241 North on March 21.
The organization is inviting combat veterans to join and provide service to all combat veterans and their families.
State Senior Vice Commander Garry Smethers said it took four years to reach the minimum requirement to open a post in Graves County; 10 of whom had to be new members while the rest could be transfers. Currently, a total of 29 veterans are now members in Graves County.
The types of services offered to veterans and their families, Smethers continued, include scholarships, grants, home repairs, and transport to and from medical appointments.
The VFW has a long history of fighting for the aid of combat veterans. According to their website, the organization started in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection started local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. Many returned home wounded and sick, but there was no medical care or pension for them.
They were left to care for themselves.
Since then, according to the release, the VFW has been an aggressive and outspoken advocate for not just veterans, but children and youth, patriotic American values, a strong national defense, and quality-of-life improvements for those currently serving in today’s armed forces.
They were also instrumental in the development of the National Cemetery Administration, the fight to compensate Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, and those diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome. In 2008, they were victorious in fighting to pass the GI Bill, which gave expanded benefits to American active duty service members, and members of the guard and reserves who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. They were also a driving force behind the Accountability Act of 2014, and continue to fight for improved veteran medical center services to this day.
Smethers said to be a member veterans would have had to seen actual combat. There is also a $40 annual fee; national and state each get portions and what’s left goes to the post.
“We want to be an asset to the community,” Smethers said. “We just want the community to know that we’re here. We’re not just going to institute a post and walk away.”
The first meeting will take place from 2-4 p.m. Several VFW representatives will be in attendance as well. Anyone interested can also call Smethers at 270-210-0754.
