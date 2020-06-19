Ah, summer is here, at least that is what the calendar says. My idea of summer is sitting on the porch with a cool glass of any iced drink to which mint has been added. No matter how hot it is, mint makes it feel so much cooler.
Mint is very versatile. It enhances food, is used in cosmetics and medicines, and often is considered a weed as it is so easy to grow.
No matter whether it is native or hybridized, it is easily recognized by its fragrance and its unique square stem. The most popular, of course, are spearmint (Mentha spicata), peppermint (M.piperita) and applemint (M. suaveolens), which is rapidly catching up to the first two.
In Kentucky, the most familiar use of spearmint is as the mint in the Kentucky Derby Mint Julep. It is preferred over peppermint for its more subtle flavor which accounts for its widespread use in foods from the Middle East, Lebanon, and Iran, to this country.
Other favored mints include chocolate (very faint) to pineapple (green and white foliage) and others with a hint of flavor: basil, grapefruit, lavender, licorice, orange, water and pennyroyal for which the Pennyrile Region was named. It is lethal if ingested, and yet is very soothing to the skin.
Mint is not a large family but is found worldwide. Most are very familiar in shape and culture. Most have long serrated leaves but may be oval, require wet soil and often is found along creek banks, pools and lakes in well-drained soil and full sun with smooth leaves. Others require very dry soil, partial shade and have fuzzy leaves.
The commonly grown varieties are of the first type. Otherwise they share the same requirements.
Online catalog companies are generally sold out of seeds, but the more common plants still are available.
Next week: How to plant, maintain and harvest.
THINGS TO DO
Farmer’s adage: “A swarm of bees in June is worth a silver spoon.”
• 15-minute gardening — Prevent herbs from going to flower or seed. Snip a handful of herbs, rinse, chop, fill ice cube trays and freeze to use in summer drinks or winter stews.
• Garden — Deadhead to force flowering plants to fool the plants in producing more flowers. As daylilies cease blooming, divide and replant. Thicken ivy by watering it with a mix of one-fourth teaspoon ammonia to a gallon of water every two weeks. Condition hollyhocks by putting the cut stem in boiling water for a few seconds.
Keep container plants moist. Water at night to allow the plant to soak water and start the day well-hydrated. Bury the end of one end of wet cotton rope in the container plant’s soil and the other in a container of water. Place ice cubes on container plant soil to give it slow-release water.
• Trees and shrubs — Plants may be fertilized until July 4. Finish pruning spring flowering plants by the end of the month.
• Vegetables — Harvest herbs by cutting back at least one third. Sweet marjoram, oregano, sweet thyme and thyme respond to cutting to the ground. Gather bunches with elastic to hold them as the stems shrink and, using a drapery hook, hang in a cool, airy, dark place to dry. Tomatoes need 6 hours of full sun for best production. Big Girl tomato plant (Burpee) requires only 5 hours of sun. Plant pumpkin (90-120 days to mature) until July. Soak the seed 6-24 hours before planting to soften the hard-shelled seed. As the fruit grows, inscribe a design or drawing for special Halloween decorations.
• Events — June 24, UK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. pre-sign up for the webinar. Space limited to 300. Contact https:uky.zoom.us/j/566301042 for current topic.
