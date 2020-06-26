Mint is multi-purpose plant that is an indoor/outdoor plant, a favored culinary garnish and ingredient, used in cosmetic and medicinal products and an insect repellant. It is easy to grow, propagate and maintain, with the only faults being it is aggressive and crossbreeds its flavor out if planted next to each other.
Among the popular varieties is spearmint, noted for its delicate flavor that lends itself to culinary uses including mint juleps with “Kentucky Colonel” being the best variety. Chocolate mint with a hit of spearmint is mostly used for desserts. Fruity mints — apple (less invasive and sweeter than most), citrus (lemony, used in Asian dishes), ginger (spicy, spearmint-like orange, strong flavor) and pineapple (variegated mostly ornamental) — also are popular choices.
Propagating — The simplest way to propagate is pull up a handful of mint, cut in half, break the soil surface, water well, place the roots on the soil, cover with soil, and tamp down.
Or, cut the top 6 inches, remove all but the top two sets of leaves, and stick in water. When roots begin to form, plant in a container. If placed on the ground, roots will grow through drainage holes. Place the container on a hard surface and repot when roots grow out of the pot.
Where to plant — Mint stolons (root system) can spread 20 feet or more. Plant different varieties far apart, otherwise they will crossbreed and cancel out each other’s flavor. Damp soil, sun to partial sun.
Maintaining — Liberally cut mint for fresh use or freeze any time of the year. Its essence peaks just before starting to flower.
Rub a mint leaf on a bee sting and it will ease the pain.
Sources: Friends, local nurseries and garden centers (currently limited varieties), Growers Exchange (thegrowers-exchange.com, shipping late August) mints listed above, native herbs, etc. $6.95
THINGS TO DO
“If it rains on the first ‘Dog Day’ (July 3), it will rain for 40 days.” — “Secrets of a Kentucky Gardener,” Karen Angelucci.
• Garden — Once a popular animal repellent, never use moth balls around plants to control or repel animals. They are EPA certified only for use in a sealed container for clothes moths only. The ingredients are not initially poisonous but can cause serious problems that can be lethal. Do not use commercial compost if you garden organically. Insecticides may have been used on the composted plant material and they may break down.
To condition hollyhocks and dahlias, immediately place cut stems in water. Recut, dip in boiling water and then singe the stem ends.
• Lawn — String weeders are wonderful when edging beds and walks but can be deadly to trees when they break the bark permitting insects and disease to enter. To prevent damage, place a one-liter plastic drink bottle around the base of the trunk. Cut off the top and bottom of the bottle, and slit along one side. Secure in place by mounding mulch or dirt on the outside. Replace mower blades and have old ones sharpened. Keep beds clean and keep grass from piling up around trees by mowing away from the tree trunks.
• Trees — Now is the time to start planting crape myrtles, as they love hot soil. The Crape Myrtle Company (crapemyrtle.com) recommends feeding them now and early August with 10-10-10, as they are heavy feeders.
• Vegetables — Watermelons contain lots of water, but do not need excess water, as they originated in arid areas and are adapted to storing water. Reduce water when they start to mature and avoid getting leaves wet to reduce rot. Cut flowering society garlic to the ground to prevent going to seed.
The seed have a high germination rate and soon will invade other plants. Cut flowering stems to dry readily for fall decorating.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
