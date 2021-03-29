GRAND RIVERS — Several locations in western Kentucky are opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 16 and older.
But are those slots filling up?
It was a slow day Monday at the Kentucky Dam Village State Park Convention Center vaccination site, as few people came in to get the Pfizer shot.
Kalessin Duffy, 18, got the vaccine Monday because he works closely with people.
“I feel a slight protection, just on the end of “Oh, it’s something that I don’t have to worry about even less,” Duffy said. “But I already didn’t worry about it too much. ...”
To help encourage more people to get vaccinated, this week the clinic is open for walk-ins for anyone 16 and older, no appointments needed. Operations coordinator Harper Ford wants to serve as many people as possible.
“It’s important that everyone gets vaccinated,” Ford said. “It is a huge deal. And we want this pandemic to end.”
Right now, they’re vaccinating about 400 people a day at this site. Their goal is 1,000. There was a glitch in the scheduling system, but they believe that people’s hesitancy toward the vaccine is the root of the issue.
“I think that a lot of people are hesitant because they heard side effects,” Ford said. “They heard horror stories of the issues with the vaccine. And we have not had very many issues, if any issues with the vaccine.”
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed that 22% of people were “waiting and seeing” before they got the shot.
Duffy believes it’s a personal choice. Those ages 16 to 18 must have parental consent. An adult must be with them to get the shot.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health will expand eligibility on Wednesday. Baptist Health is administering the Moderna vaccine. That’s when anyone 18 and older will be eligible.
The Kentucky Dam Village clinic is administered by Wild Health of Lexington.
