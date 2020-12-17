Derek Foley (left), pharmacy materials coordinator at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, receives a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the hospital. Foley and director of pharmacy Alisa Fish then prepare the vaccine for a freezer at the hospital. Mercy Health-Lourdes was one of 11 health facilities in Kentucky to receive the vaccine Wednesday. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration," said Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, on Wednesday. "We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus.”
