Many might still be wondering, when am I eligible for a vaccine shot?
Kentucky’s vaccine rollout plan is still in the 1B category. That’s for those 70 and older, as well as first responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, and Kentucky child care workers. So, when will the rest of the population get vaccinated?
Davis Drugs in Paducah will put people on its vaccine wait list, even if they are not in the 1B category.
“Take a person’s name and their date of birth and their phone number,” Davis Drugs owner Marshall Davis said. “And then as we get vaccine released to us, we’re calling those 70 and older right now. When we get through those 70 and older, then we’ll start calling the younger ones as we have vaccine available.”
Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department is adding child care workers to their current vaccine eligibility list.
Koster said the state expects to move to the 1C category as early as March and move onto the rest of the categories by June. That category is for anyone “age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, and all essential workers,” according to the state COVID-19 website.
Koster said the biggest challenge is making sure those populations actually want to get vaccinated.
“When you look at how it will help you and how it will help the people that you associate with from not spreading the virus, it becomes very important that you receive your vaccine,” Koster said.
Koster hopes people will be willing to get the vaccine as it moves down to the rest of the population.
Davis Drugs will administer 60 doses of the vaccine to Jackson House residents today.
