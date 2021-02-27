Individuals in the Phase 1C vaccination group in Kentucky can start getting COVID-19 vaccines Monday. That includes anyone 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with a high-risk condition, and all essential workers.
But regional vaccination sites, health departments and local pharmacies are still giving vaccines to those in the first two groups.
Kent Koster, with the Purchase District Health Department, said they are still prioritizing the 1A and 1B population, but are already making a list for the 1C group.
“Once we get through the 60-plus (age group) and begin seeing some scheduling slots open, then we’ll open it up then to the rest of the 1C population,” Koster said
Koster added the department contacted 9,000 people in McCracken County in the 1B group to schedule their appointments. Nearly 200 people are scheduled for next week, while the staff works to fill the remaining spots with people in those categories.
Regional vaccination sites are also prioritizing the first two groups.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital said it is full with 1B appointments until the middle of March.
Pharmacist Daniel Jones, of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah, said they will vaccinate the 1C population, but they need to finish with the 1A and 1B population. He vaccinated about 20 people in the 1B population on Friday with the Moderna vaccine.
“We are still behind on our list of those over the age of 70 that ... categorize as 1A, 1B, so we’re still working on our way through that,” Jones said.
The pharmacist said they plan to begin vaccinating the 1C group in the next one to two weeks. The pharmacy expects to have vaccinated its 300th person by this time next week, with more vaccines to go.
“Right now on our 1B list, we have somewhere between 350 to 400 names, and those are names not knowing whether they’ve received it somewhere else or not,” Jones said.
Donna Purvis was one who got her vaccine Friday.
“Well because my age ... I want to, you know, stay healthy and I figured that would help,” Purvis said.
The Douthitts were also happy to get their vaccines. They have been together for nearly 60 years, and they got their shots together.
Darrell Douthitt said he didn’t feel bad after getting his vaccine.
“Fine, I mean yeah — I’ll be 80 next month.”
Jones said the pharmacy is taking names by phone only, for people in the 1C group, and plans to call people when it’s their turn. He reminds those on multiple vaccination lists to cancel once they have received their shot.
“If we can get the call that you’re off the list, it makes us not having to call you to verify to make sure that you’re still in need of a (vaccine),” Jones said.
Wanda Douthitt said as people in the 1C group wait, they must remember one thing.
“Just be patient and make sure that you hang in there,” she said.
“Put your name in, and then check periodically, just like I did here.”
In addition to hospitals, health departments, and local pharmacies, places such as Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger also are giving the vaccine.
