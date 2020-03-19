Several area utilities have amended their procedures regarding disconnections, as community concern over the potential spread of COVID-19 continues to grow.
Paducah Power System announced earlier this week it is suspending disconnects for residential and commercial customers.
“This event has the potential to have an immediate and significant financial effect on many people, and we recognize the need to be flexible with those who will struggle during these unusual times,” said Dave Carroll, Paducah Power general manager.
Paducah Power urges customers who can pay their bill to continue paying to avoid difficulties when the suspension of cutoffs is eventually lifted.
“We will continue to assess developments and respond is a way that allows us to be a good community partner, to protect our employees and make it easy for our customers to do business with us,” Carroll said.
The utility plans to review the situation with disconnects on March 30.
Paducah Water also has stopped doing disconnections, according to Bill Robertson, general manager.
“The reason is people need water for (personal) cleaning, that’s our main barrier,” he said. “And, secondly, generally the people who are disconnected also have to come in to the office to correct it and we’re trying to minimize the number of people who have to come in.”
Atmos Energy also announced it has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections, since some customers may be experiencing financial difficulty due to illness, quarantine or disruption at work.
“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, the company’s president/CEO.
“We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees” while delivering reliable energy, according to Akers.
All area utility offices have closed their lobby service in response to the coronavirus situation, and are encouraging their customers to take advantage of other available payment options, including drive-through.
According to Greg Grissom, president/CEO of Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., the electric cooperative “has a deep concern for community and we want to work with the families who are struggling.”
“We are committed to working with our consumer-members who may have trouble paying their electric bills.”
Any member experiencing financial difficulty is encouraged to contact a JPEC member service representative.
The West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday that, in consultation with the Tennessee Valley Authority, it will postpone disconnects for non-payment for a limited time.
Members facing financial difficulty are urged to call the cooperative.
“We realize that our members are worried about financial uncertainty and we are taking steps to address those concerns,” said David Smart, WKRECC president/CEO.
The cooperative closed its business offices in Mayfield, Murray and Benton on Wednesday, also encouraging use of drive-through and other payment-related services.
