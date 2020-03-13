The United States Postal Service have cancelled all passport fairs until further notice, including events set for Saturday, to “avoid crowded situations” in postal lobbies.
Scheduled passport appointments will be honored.
The postal service had announced Monday that passport fairs would be hosted by various post offices around the state to assist international travelers. Post offices in multiple Kentucky cities planned to host fairs, including the 300 S. Fourth St. location in downtown Paducah.
For appointments during regular passport processing hours, USPS have made scheduling easier with the Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool at www.usps.com/scheduler.
The tool provides customers with a convenient way to schedule appointments to apply for a passport.
