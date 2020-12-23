PRINCETON — Mike Clayton will retire at the end of 2020, after 38 years as district conservationist for Caldwell and Lyon counties with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. Most people would consider that quite an achievement in itself. For Clayton, it’s only one of many long-term commitments he’s made in life.
Born in Madisonville, he grew up in Webster County on a beef cattle and tobacco farm, working with his father and brothers. He then worked for the USDA in other areas of Kentucky. He and his wife, Karen, have made Princeton their home the past 15 years. Many residents know her as a technician for the local CVS Pharmacy.
In the midst of all those duties, for 25 years, the couple home-schooled their five children. The oldest is now 34 and some are married with children of their own.
They’ve excelled via the military, athletics, academics and more.
“I’ve been very blessed,” their father said. “Our children are courageous and outgoing. They want to do their jobs the best they can.”
Clayton’s varied interests and roles have intermingled over time.
“God has spoken to me pretty loudly twice in my Christian life,” he recalled. “The first was in 1983. I was a first semester senior at Iowa State University, as a transfer student from Murray State. I felt a calling to go up there, as a Christian missionary with my brother and sister-in-law.”
Little did he expect what followed.
“I didn’t realize how incredible Iowa State University was, especially for a degree in agronomy,” he said. “I got a job working at an agronomy farm. A professor walked in the class and said to look at jobs posted on the bulletin board. I saw the USDA Soil Conservation Service and I just leapt in my heart. That’s the one I wanted. I went to one job interview my entire college career and got the one job and have been working in it my entire life.”
The second time that “God spoke to me very loudly, where I couldn’t ignore it,” Clayton also explained. “There was an overseas opportunity detail that came out,” he said. “So, I went to Iraq and Afghanistan to help put together a poultry processing association for 15 months, as a USDA adviser. We wrote 15 grants and all were funded.”
Clayton also learned there. “You have to find out what the local farmers want to do and find culturally acceptable ways to get them done,” he said. “We helped them make an agricultural supply chain work to get chickens growing.”
As for teaching farmers in the Middle East, “It seemed like a different world,” Clayton reflected. “I felt kind of like Dorothy walking out of Kansas into Munchkin Land. God gave me the grace to accept things as they were and to see if I could make a difference.”
Clayton saw Biblical locations everywhere.
“But the biggest perceptual blindness was when I was stationed between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers,” he said. “That’s the heart of ancient Mesopotamia, the birthplace of agriculture, rich in cultural heritage and ethnic groups, but everything south of Baghdad had to be irrigated. I was really happy with that project.”
What were his top takeaways?
“People are people everywhere and all the Iraqi and Afghan farmers want is the what we want — a little better life for our children,” he summarized. “I’ve learned as much from the local farmers here and farmers in Iraq and Afghanistan as they’ve learned from me.”
After that overseas trip… “I came home and thought I was done,” said Clayton. “I had never missed Christmas before — not being home, that was tough.”
Clayton farms on land surrounding his home, just outside Princeton and has served as a bi-vocational pastor for years.
“I’m prepared to go home and enjoy my farm,” he said. “I’ve been fighting a rare form of cancer for six years. I just couldn’t give (the USDA job) my 100% all in the last six months.”
His office colleagues praise his knowledge, dedication, and skill.
“Mike is very conservation-minded, works well with farmers, and wants to help them,” said Frank Yancey, supervisory district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Every time I’ve gone out into the fields with him, it’s been an education. He’s very passionate about what he does.”
Caldwell/Lyon district conservation technician Arthur Dunn praised Clayton’s approach to working with clients.
“Coming out of the field of education, I’ve encountered a lot of good teachers. Mike’s an excellent teacher. He challenges you and gives you the opportunity to think and grow,” Dunn said. “Mike’s also really good at observing and drawing conclusions. He includes you in those decisions. It’s just natural for him.”
Of his own USDA career, Clayton summarized, “I’ve learned so much and met a lot of different people. The people are what makes it all well worth it, along with the technical and financial assistance we’ve been able to provide them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.