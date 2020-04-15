On Monday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County announced that it would provide necessity grants to those who applied for them. The grants range from $250 to $500, based on family size and need.
Within eight hours, the United Way received 228 requests for assistance through the newly-founded Necessities Grant Opportunity, and announced later that day that it was closing the application portal.
"We’ve had several generous donors who have made this grant program possible," United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Executive Director Betsy Burkeen said. "We are evaluating all applicants and will respond back once recipients are determined.
"We know we won’t be able to fund all of the requests that were received (Monday), so we are closing the application portal for now. As soon as we have additional funds to disperse, we will open the application process again."
The media release encouraged people to make donations to support the local community by texting GIVE to 77513 or mailing a donation marked "COVID-19 Response Fund" to 333 Broadway, Suite 502, Paducah, KY 42001.
