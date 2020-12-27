METROPOLIS, Ill. — With all members voicing their agreement that students need to be back in as normal a school week as possible, the Massac Unit 1 School Board unanimously voted at its meeting on Monday to return to the four-day learning schedule on Monday, Jan. 4.
“We need to get kids back in the classroom and get yellow buses running,” board member Don Koch said.
The board agreed that students will resume the school year’s four-day schedule with in-person learners getting out at 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday so afternoons are open for teachers to work with remote-learners and keeping Friday as a full-remote day for all students.
Superintendent Jason Hayes said while some staff have asked about returning to an A/B schedule, but “that did not provide enough benefit versus the cost of education. My preference is to go back to the four-days of in-person with remote learning and try to figure out how to get back to five days. We’ve held off on this as long as we can. ... The (COVID) data’s looking better — it looks like Massac County’s COVID-19 numbers have peaked, and we’re steadily declining. We haven’t seen a huge increase they expected since Thanksgiving except in the older population.”
Hayes informed the board that the district enrollment is down 175 students from this time last year, which is the mid-year point. In 2019, it was 2035; now it’s 1860.
“I feel like if we ever get back to five days a week, that (number) will come back up, and we’ll rein some of those students. We still have a lot of students who are totally unaccounted for,” Hayes said.
He informed the board that Metropolis Elementary School principal JR Conkle and assistant principal Art Davis, along with the Regional Office of Education truant officer, have tried to contact the families of missing students by knocking on doors and calling homes, but they have gotten no response.
“They know people are dodging them,” Hayes said. “They can’t get ahold of them to get them back in school. They’ve made it all the way to the next step (of truancy), but they’re not having court because of COVID, so everything’s just kind of stalled, so there’s really nothing more legal wise we can do right now.”
Hayes discussed the repair list for the schools, noting the current stimulus package is reported to have three to four times more for school districts than the previous bill. “They’re including money for germ-prevention HVAC units in this stimulus package, which would help us at the high school and possibly at Metropolis Elementary School,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.